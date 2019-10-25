Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

‘She’s a f***wit’: Mystery MP’s Parliament f-bomb

by Sarah Vogler
25th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN MP has been caught out dropping the f-bomb during a division in State Parliament.

The mystery male MP was heard to say "she's a f***wit" over chamber audio as MPs poured into the chamber to vote on amendments to Labor's contentious new laws banning "dangerous" lock-on devices and expanding search powers for police.

The MP, unaware his conversation was being broadcast, continued to speak about the woman he was taking issue with as the bells continued to ring.

It comes a week after deputy speaker Jess Pugh ruled uttering the words "swear emoji" was unparliamentary.

It is unclear if the MP could find themselves in hot water over the comments, which were not meant to form part of the debate.

They may need to apologise to the House and withdraw the words at during the next and final sitting week in November.

More Stories

Show More
politics queensland parliament

Top Stories

    A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    premium_icon A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    News Star Wars, dinosaurs and Lego — there’s plenty on offer at Gladstone PopCon 2019.

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    BSL exploring options amid ‘tough’ times

    premium_icon BSL exploring options amid ‘tough’ times

    News Tough conditions faced by aluminium industry.

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are eight options.

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Property an ‘amazing opportunity’ for investors

    premium_icon Property an ‘amazing opportunity’ for investors

    News With rents on the rise and values increasing, this unit complex won’t be on the...

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM