Sheppard fire back at trolls after dad’s arrest

Singer George Sheppard has defended his family band Sheppard after they were slandered with "nasty" and "unfair" comments online since their father's arrest in Papua New Guinea.

The Brisbane pop group - which includes siblings George, Amy and Emma Sheppard - were preparing to release their third album, out today, when their father, former Crown prosecutor Greg Sheppard, was arrested on January 20 on conspiracy and false pretence charges relating to an alleged fraudulent transfer of funds.

While Mr Sheppard's law firm Young and Williams, the only major law firm in PNG that does not work for the government, denounced it as a "politically motivated'' case that would be "defended vigorously'', online trolls have since targeted his children and questioned the band's funding.

Sheppard, featuring siblings George, Emma and Amy Sheppard, drop their new album on Friday. Picture: Supplied

"We're not really worried about our dad. We know who he is," George, 33, said.

"It was a real shame that everyone was so quick to pile on and slander our band. People have been saying some really nasty stuff … whatever they like even though it's not real and not true.

"It is damaging, it is heartbreaking and disappointing."

While he stood by his father, who was released on bail and returned to work, George clarified that he never managed their band, which has been releasing music independently since 2009.

"He paid for our first recording session, but that's it. We've been funding the band ourselves through our hard work, releasing music and touring," George said.

"It's a bit of an unfair stigma around our band that we're just rich kids whose daddy paid for their careers."

"We are also a very easy shot to take, being a family pop band. We are quite wholesome and happy and some people take that as being inauthentic."

"We can't really change that. We are just pushing on as best we can because we are all about the music and positivity and spreading love and that's what we're focused on."

Amy Sheppard reveals details of romantic proposal

Sheppard have been working on their third album, Kaleidoscope Eyes, for the past two years, during which they have competed in Eurovision - Australia Decides, performed at the AFL Grand Final and released 15 singles.

They will perform the album, themed around the idea of love, in full at a one-off show at Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall tonight (Friday) in front of 1,000 of their hometown fans and broadcast live around the world using six cameras.

"On the past albums there's always been something I've compromised on or something I wished we'd done differently, but this album, start to finish, I'm so proud of it," George said.

"We've perfected something we've been working on for 10 years - this uplifting, anthemic, euphoric vibe."

Originally published as Sheppard fire back at trolls after dad's arrest