Shell's QGC business help with finishing touches

TEAMWORK: Shell QGC social performance advisor Marilyn Steel and Western Suburbs (Gladstone) Swimming Club committee member and coach Beccy Desertiaux with Esme, 14, Lily, 9, Owen Desertiaux, 11, Maddie Whitaker, 9, Ella Whitaker, 11 and Sonny Lindley, 6. Shell QGC has helped the club out with $3000 donation to put the finishing touches on works which have been taking place at the club for nearly two years. Matt Taylor GLA050719SWIM

A $3000 donation from Shell's QGC business has allowed Western Suburbs (Gladstone) Swimming Club to put the finishing touches on a makeover.

"In the past two years the facade of the pool has changed significantly,” Wests committee member and coach Beccy Desertiaux said.

"With the help of the State Government's Works for Queensland program and Gladstone Regional Council we've been able to replace the surface of the pool, replace the pump, replace the chemical dosing unit and put in solar panels.

Shell QGC social performance advisor Marilyn Steel and Western Suburbs (Gladstone) Swimming Club committee member and coach Beccy Desertiaux. Shell QGC has helped the club out with $3000 donation for electrical trenching work and painting to put the finishing touches on works which have been taking place at the club for nearly two years. Matt Taylor GLA050719SWIM

"All these things lead to a more operationally effective and economically viable operation.

"Now with QGC coming on board they can see we are a club with a very strong future and are helping us with some additional funds for those minor projects that we need to finish off.”

Those works include electrical trenching work, painting and odd jobs.

QGC social performance advisor Marilyn Steel said the company supports community groups in a variety of ways.

"Sometimes it's larger grants through Shell's QGC Communities Fund where people get up to $40,000 and that's open for applications until the end of August,” Ms Steel said.

"Then there's smaller amounts of money and this one has come through our sponsorships and donations program, which give smaller parcels of money to groups, like here for example, to top up a grant they've already received.”

Wests' sign-on day is August 17.