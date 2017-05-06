Shells create young girl's jewellery dream

Mikayla El-khouri,15yo, makes her own necklaces using shells from the beach. Shell be selling them at BAM this weekend.

FOR 15-year-old Mikayla El-khouri, making sea shell necklaces at the beach is her happy place.

"Since I was a little girl I've fallen in love with the ocean and nature,” Mikayla said.

Using string, earthy colours and shells she finds along the shores, the young jewellery maker creates fashionable pieces of art through her business Mermaid Co.

"I've been making them forever,” Mikayla said.

"I love being at one with nature and the necklaces represent my love for the ocean and nature.”

Mikalya has sold more than 50 necklaces in the past few months through Instagram and people she knows.

"It's not a job,” she said.

"I get to go to the beach and collect shells and make necklaces on the beach when I'm sunbathing.

"Sometimes I find the coolest shells.”

Exploring Tannum Sands main beach and Canoe Point, Mikayla said she never knew where she would find the best shells.

"Mum says I have too many shells, they mess my room up,” she said.

"I would have thousands.”

The young creator will be selling her necklaces and anklets in her first stall at the Beach Art Music market on Saturday.