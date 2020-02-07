Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"We believe solar will play an increasing role in the global energy system, especially when partnered with a reliable energy source such as gas," Shell Australia chairman Tony Nunan said in a statement.
Environment

Shell to build its first solar farm in Oz

by Sonali Paul
7th Feb 2020 12:17 PM

SHELL has signalled has signalled plans to build its first utility-scale solar farm in Australia, part of a global push into the power business and cleaner energy.

The oil and gas major on Friday said a 120 megawatt solar farm at Wandoan in Queensland is expected to be completed in early 2021.

Shell will be the anchor customer for power from the project, partly for its nearby QGC coal-seam gas operation that feeds its QCLNG plant on Curtis Island.

"We believe solar will play an increasing role in the global energy system, especially when partnered with a reliable energy source such as gas," Shell Australia chairman Tony Nunan said in a statement.

Shell declined to comment on how much the solar project would cost.

The move follows Shell's acquisition last year of Australian industrial electricity retailer ERM Power and a stake in Australian solar developer ESCO Pacific.

The company said it plans to boost annual spending on its power strategy to between $US2 billion and $US3 billion by 2025.

More Stories

Show More
clean energy climate change shell solar farm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five reasons Chris Hemsworth could be in Gladstone

        premium_icon Five reasons Chris Hemsworth could be in Gladstone

        News Chris Hemsworth was spotted at Gladstone Airport, but why was he there? Here are our guesses.

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:20 PM
        This is not a drill: Thor spotted in Gladstone

        premium_icon This is not a drill: Thor spotted in Gladstone

        News The A-lister took time to take photos with fans at the airport.

        REPORT CARD: How Gladstone Harbour’s health rates

        premium_icon REPORT CARD: How Gladstone Harbour’s health rates

        News Insights into the health of the Gladstone Harbour have revealed which areas are...

        Miner’s broken dad slams ‘shocking’ review findings

        premium_icon Miner’s broken dad slams ‘shocking’ review findings

        News ‘If these deaths continue to go on to help the bottom line of a big company, I...