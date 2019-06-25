Menu
The opening date of a new Shell servo is yet to be announced.
What's holding back already built $4m servo

Mark Zita
25th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
AN OPENING date is still to be announced for a newly constructed Shell service station on the Dawson Highway at West Gladstone.

A spokeswoman for Viva Energy, which operates the Shell brand in Australia, confirmed construction was complete.

"Negotiations are continuing to confirm the operator of the site," she said.

"We are excited about the service station opening in the near future and will communicate via local media channels the planned opening date in due course."

In April, landlord Paul Pitman told The Observer his company finished works on their end.

"We got all the access to the site finished last month," Mr Pitman said.

The Department of Main Roads also completed necessary roadworks to connect the station to the Dawson Hwy at the same time.

Construction of the Shell service station began on the site in August last year.

The $4 million project was approved by Gladstone Regional Council in January 2017. It will be the only service station on the highway between BP at Clinton and Puma near the Glenlyon St intersection.

It was originally planned as a 52-unit two-storey motel in 2011, but plans fell through due to changes in the accommodation market.

