Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shell has sold over a quarter share in the QGC project for $2.5billlion US.
Shell has sold over a quarter share in the QGC project for $2.5billlion US.
Business

Shell sells Curtis LNG interest for $3.3 billion

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Shell-operated QGC will now be part-owned by another company following an agreement to sell a share in the operation.

QGC Common Facilities Company Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell, on Monday announced it agreed to the sale of a 26.25 per cent interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG Common Facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for US$2.5 billion (about $3.3 billion AUD).

The Common Facilities is currently 100 per cent owned by Shell and includes LNG storage tanks, jetties and operations infrastructure that service QCLNG’s LNG trains.

Shell will remain majority owner and operator of these facilities.

In a statement, Shell said this decision was consistent with its strategy of selling non-core assets in order to further high-grade and simplify Shell’s portfolio.

“The sale will contribute to Shell’s expected divestment proceeds, without impact on people or the operations of the QCLNG venture, and aligns Shell’s interest in the Common Facilities with its 73.75% interest in the overall QCLNG venture,” the statement said.

“Due to the advantages it offers as a complement to renewable energy and as the cleanest burning hydrocarbon, natural gas is a core component of Shell’s strategy to provide more and cleaner energy solutions.

“Global LNG demand is expected to outpace total demand for energy and the QCLNG venture is crucial in helping Shell meet the world’s growing energy needs.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval in Australia and customary conditions. It is expected to complete in the first half of 2021.

curtis island curtis island lng gladstone industry lng qgc shell shell qgc
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Top growth suburbs in Gladstone

        Premium Content REVEALED: Top growth suburbs in Gladstone

        Property A new report has revealed which suburbs have a rising real estate market and which have plateaued.

        VINTAGE PICS: Gladstone through the decades

        Premium Content VINTAGE PICS: Gladstone through the decades

        Offbeat Gladstone and surrounds have changed significantly through the years. Take a look...

        Crews return to Iveragh grass fire

        Premium Content Crews return to Iveragh grass fire

        News Motorists were left at a standstill on Sunday after a bushfire impacted the Bruce...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, December 19-20.