SHEET HOT: Gladstone business awarded 2018 Store of The Year

PILLOW Talk Gladstone is celebrating a great success after winning the company's 2018 Store Of The Year award.

Manager Helena Sant was "shocked and overwhelmed” when she heard the store had won.

"It was a good, exciting feeling - out of 60 stores we won the top prize,” Ms Sant said.

"I'd contacted the girls pretty much 10 minutes after we had won, after I managed to stop crying.

"We were up against stores that do ridiculous amounts of sales in the cities, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and we took it out.”

Ms Sant said the winner was assessed on a number of criteria including customer service and sales numbers.

She said her employee team of seven had worked hard all year before the big win.

"I've definitely got the dream team,” Ms Sant said.

"We all work really well together and we all have that goal of just coming together and doing the best that we can for our little store.

"Worked really hard these last 12 months and it has paid off.”

Ms Sant said the victory was particularly special as it came at a time when "the town was doing it a bit tough”.

She said the Store Of The Year trophy was "proudly displayed front and centre” at the shop on Dawson Highway.