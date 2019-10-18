Shed full of fun to enjoy at open day

OPEN DAY: Gladstone Men's Shed is hosting an open day and garage sale on Saturday, October 19 from 8am until 1pm. (L to R): Alan Armour, Ian Horsburgh, president Ron Steen, Gerry Graham, Dave Moore, Dave Gibson and Graham Martin.

IT’S been two years since they opened their doors to the public and Gladstone Men’s Shed members are keen to show off progress.

The association will host an open day and garage sale from 8am-1pm today.

The Shed, located at 18 Moura Cres, Barney Point, will be a hive of activity with plenty to do and see for people of all ages.

Free to attend, the day includes hourly tours of the wood and metal workshops, two separate wood-turning demonstrations, beekeeping, model aircraft and much more.

Morning tea (9-11am) and a sausage sizzle (noon-1pm) is also available for a gold coin donation.

Gladstone Men’s Shed president Ron Steen said the time was right to host another open day.

“We had an open day in the early days of the Men’s Shed and had a very good turnout from the community,” Mr Steen said.

“We thought it’s nice to get the community back to see what work has been going on at the shed and getting people in who are interested in joining the shed.”

Mr Steen said Gladstone Men’s Shed was well equipped for wood and metal work, with other activities possible.

“We’ve been looking at some more advanced engineering projects but equally we’ve got gardening, beekeeping, cooking and we offer a social environment,” he said.

“The idea, of course, is about the fellowship of men being together, which has got proven health benefits.

“We have health presenters come in. Red Cross has been here recently and (Flynn MP) Ken O’Dowd brought the prostate cancer people in.

“It’s also about companionship and you don’t need to be retired. We get shift workers come in and young people learning a trade because we’ve got some marvellous skills among our members.”

A recent project at the shed was The Early Childhood Services Project, which was made possible thanks to a $7700 grant from Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Community Investment Program.

“The monetary contribution from GPC will enable the Shed to continue purchasing materials in 2020 for our members to perform worthwhile activities to make various items for the long-term enjoyment and use of children attending early childhood centres,” Mr Steen said.

“This ongoing partnership of the funds provided by GPC and the craftsmanship added by our members to the Project has already resulted in hundreds of items being provided each year at no cost to all the early childhood centres in Gladstone and we are grateful that it can continue next year.”