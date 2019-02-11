Menu
Three QFES crews worked to contain a shed fire in Lowmead overnight. Alistair Brightman
Shed engulfed in flames, destroyed in Lowmead

Toni Benson-Rogan
11th Feb 2019 9:15 AM
A SHED has been destroyed on a Lowmead property after what was believed to be a possible rubbish fire.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended the scene of a structural fire on a private property overnight after receiving reports of the blaze just before midnight.

Firies worked to contain the blaze on Claytons Rd and Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to be on standby shortly after the crews arrived.

The fire was contained by 1.30am and extinguished before 3.30am, where crews then proceeded to mop up minor hotspots in the affected area.

A QFES spokesman said control of the situation was given back to the occupants of the property by 4.30am.

He said the blaze possibly began with rubbish catching alight.

