'She wants to be independent': Ruby's raising the bar

HARVEST: Ruby Lawler in her greenhouse with freshly picked carrots, a pumpkin and sugar watermelon seedlings. Noor Gillani

NO RIVER is too wide for Gladstone Special Olympics competitor Ruby Lawler.

The 24-year-old has been with the Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club for more than 10 years.

She recently returned from the 11th Pan Pacific Masters Games on the Gold Coast with five gold medals in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle, and 50m and 100m backstroke.

But mother Suzie Lawler said Ruby's disability meant she was no stranger to "bad days”.

"She has chronic pain and that's another reason she swims,” Ms Lawler said.

"She has days where she's not able to swim, but she can move in the water because it's not weight bearing and she doesn't feel as much pain.”

Ruby was born with a rare chromosomal deletion experienced by about 220 people around the globe.

At age six she was diagnosed with a mild to moderate form of spina bifida which these days causes her joint and muscle pain.

But Ruby's hurdles have not put a cap on her progress.

Ms Lawler said since she joined the National Disability Insurance Scheme last year, Ruby has received the support needed to carry on at full speed.

"She's always been goal-driven and motivated, but for many years it was difficult to be able to act on those things through a lack of support,” Ms Lawler said.

"(Now) she's seeing a physiotherapist twice a week and I can see the difference ... to be able to access those allied health therapists, plus psychology and a social worker, it's just fantastic.”

With the help of support workers, Ruby started Gingerbeer Creek Produce and is growing, harvesting, preparing and delivering organic vegetables to private customers.

"She's been able to learn a lot about gardening, which she loves,” Ms Lawler said.

"She's been trialling everything so she's learning a lot, what grows best at what time and how to combat the insects and natural environment.

"She wants to be independent as much as she can.

"She knows she's got a way to go and it's going to take good support along the way, but it is definitely in her sights,” Ms Lawler said.