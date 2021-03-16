‘She has a knife!’: Terrifying neighbourhood ordeal

A Gladstone woman who terrorised a man with a large kitchen knife in a horrific neighbourhood incident appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday. GENERIC PIC.

A Gladstone woman who terrorised a man with a large kitchen knife in a horrific neighbourhood incident appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday. GENERIC PIC.

A Gladstone woman whose terrifying rampage with a kitchen knife forced the victim to lock himself in his car, faced the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Amber Rose Hampton, 24, pleaded guilty to wilful damage and possession of a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Hampton’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On January 20 at 10pm police responded to a disturbance at Ann St.

Police arrived on scene and observed Hampton to be in an erratic and intoxicated state and she was subsequently taken by paramedics to Gladstone Hospital for treatment.

Police spoke with the victim who provided a statement outlining he had attended Hampton’s address to pick up a friend when she became aggressive towards him, yelling at him to get off her property.

The victim got in his car and left the address, parking his car across the road and standing next to the car to wait for his friend to come out.

The victim stated Hampton walked across the road in an aggressive manner to where he was standing.

An unknown person, understood to be Hampton’s neighbour, yelled out to the victim, “She has a knife’.

The victim got in his car and locked the door to escape Hampton.

Hampton kicked the victim’s car door, before turning around and walking back towards the house.

She stopped in the middle of the road and turned to face the victim’s car before revealing a large kitchen knife she had been concealing behind her back.

Hampton then threw the knife at the victim’s car, where it struck the driver’s door and caused a small indent in the metal.

She returned back to her house.

Police observed and took photos of the damage to the victim’s door and located the kitchen knife on the front veranda of Hampton’s house.

On February 9, police attended Ann St to take up with Hampton regarding the matter.

Hampton stated she had no recollection of the incident whatsoever.

Hampton agreed it was possible she could have damaged the victim’s vehicle, but she could not remember.

Hampton was subsequently issued with a notice to appear in court.

Mr Manthey convicted and sentenced Hampton to 12 months’ probation and ordered $429 restitution be paid to the victim with no conviction recorded.

