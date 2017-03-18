'She blamed me': Gladstone mum's heartfelt thanks to school

IT TAKES A VILLAGE: Tracy Hopkins and her children Danielle Kelleher, 16, Lachlan Wynne, 15, and Madison Wynne, 16, are thankful for having such a supportive community.

DURING a moment of distress, feeling helpless and alone, Tracy Hopkins was reminded how supportive the Gladstone community can be.

The foster mum has made a heartfelt thanks to Toolooa State High School after staff came to her rescue during an emotional battle she was having with her foster daughter.

Her foster daughter, who cannot be identified, hit crisis point last Thursday, frustrated with being bullied at school.

Mrs Hopkins said her daughter refused to go home and was "physically upset” outside the school.

In what would be a nightmare for any parent, MrsHopkins and her foster daughter had a public battle as the mum tried to settle her upset teen.

"One of my girls has been struggling with bullying lately,” she said.

"She felt like no one was listening - the girls involved just wouldn't stop.

"In her mind she blamed me. She didn't think I was doing enough to help her, and that day she refused to come home.

"We were on the side of the road and it was a busy part of the day, school had just finished.

"I was holding on to her and she was fighting, crying and yelling at me.”

A turning point during the stressful outburst was when a teacher spotted MrsHopkins, turned her car around, parked and started to help her settle her daughter.

Soon after, two deputy principals arrived to assist.

"They wouldn't leave until they knew we were both safe,” she said.

The dedicated mother, who has cared for up to 15children at once, knows when days are tough she needs support.

So while the saying goes "it takes a village to raise a child”, Mrs Hopkins' main support is the help and respect from the school.

In the past 10 years, MrsHopkins has had 11children at Toolooa State High School.

Sharing her story to show her appreciation for the support she receives from the school, MrsHopkins said parents needed to be more understanding about the work that's done "behind the scenes” at schools.

Knowing the struggles of being a stay-at-home mum, she said a good relationship with the school was priceless. Mrs Hopkins said it was an unfortunate truth that several of her children, her own and fostered, had experienced bullying.

Sharing one example, she said her daughter was almost considering leaving school in Year 12 when she fell pregnant to her boyfriend of three years.

"She was excited about it, they were both happy,” MrsHopkins said.

"But then these other girls at school started calling her a slut.”

That year her daughter still completed her senior year, battling on through the verbal abuse.

Despite the heartache of hearing her teenagers were suffering at school, MrsHopkins knew staff were doing all they could to protect her children.

Mrs Hopkins said it was easy for parents to blame schools or principals for bullying issues.

But in her experience, she said it was a "long process” and there was always work done "behind the scenes”.

"Sometimes it may feel like there's no progress or there's nothing happening, but I would really push parents to look at the bigger picture - it does take time.

"I've been wanting to speak out about this for a while because the good things need to be heard,” she said.

"I know how hard it is with my kids just at home, imagine a whole school of children - I don't know how they do it.”

Mrs Hopkins is also sharing her story to show her pride at being a Toolooa stay-at-home mum.

"This is not a job, children are my heart and soul,” she said.

"I just want people to know that I appreciate this school and their staff members.

"It must be so hard this day and age for staff members and office staff to deal with these kind of situations every day - but still they do it and do it well.

"I am proud to be a Toolooa parent and want to thank them for all they do,” Mrs Hopkins said.

"Some days I don't think I would get through not having them.”