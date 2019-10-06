Shaved curls raising thousands for cancer

FOR MADISON: James MacDonald has put a price of $10,000 up to shave his luscious curls to help fund Madison Marxson's lifesaving treatment in Mexico.

A YOUNG man has started a $10,000 fundraising campaign to help fund lifesaving treatment for a friend suffering from kidney cancer.

James MacDonald, 21, recognisable in Biloela for his curly hair, will shave all his hair off to help 22-year-old friend Madison Marxson and her parents travel to Mexico for alternative treatments.

Madison's family are hopeful that treatments offered in Mexico will prove more effective than the options they've exhausted in Australia.

Mr MacDonald grew up and attended school with Madison and, when he heard treatments hadn't been improving Madison's condition, he was prompted into action.

"I was at home one day on lunch from work and mum came home and said Madi wasn't going any good, so we have to think of something to do to raise money for her," Mr MacDonald said.

"So I said I'll shave my head and mum pretty well fell off her chair.

"And there's probably a lot of people in this town that would pay money to see me with no hair."

A GoFundMe page for Madison has already raised just under $30,000 of the $75,000 needed for airfares and treatment in Mexico.

Mr MacDonald and his parents Rod and Jenny have managed to raise just under $8000 so far.

"We only started this all about a week and a half ago," Mr MacDonald said.

"The family is very overwhelmed with how the community has come together to raise money to get Madison over there.

"It's not good for anyone, especially not a 22-year-old to go through this."

Mr MacDonald's effort and sentiment hasn't been lost on the Marxson family who say that Mr MacDonald is 'nothing short of a legend in their eyes and that his generosity has left them speechless'.

The date for Mr MacDonald's shave will be November 23 at the Biloela Bowls Club.

""We're going to auction off to the highest bidder too cut my hair because there's already a lot of people that want to cut my hair," Mr MacDonald said.

"It's a part of me and there wouldn't be many that would recognise me without hair."

To donate via Facebook head to the page 'Dougie's shave for Madi Marxson'.