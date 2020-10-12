‘Shattered’: Tributes to heart of gold killed in crash

Jordan Swift died after a crash at Little Mountain on Saturday.

Sitting around the fire pit taking solace in shared memories is not how Jordan Swift's loved ones expected to end their weekend.

Close friend Emily Ginns never imagined Friday would be the last night she laughed with Mr Swift.

The 29-year-old man with an "infectious smile" and "heart of gold" died in a car crash on Saturday.

"My chest feels heavy and my heart feels broken," Ms Ginns wrote in a tribute to Jordan on Sunday.

"Walking through the front door last night to receive the horrible news that you were gone.

"I still refuse to believe this is true."

Police investigations indicated Mr Swift was driving along Sugar Bag Rd at Little Mountain when his Ford Ranger veered off the road and crashed into an embankment about 6.15pm.

The Ranger caught on fire and Mr Swift died at the scene.

Ms Ginns said the impact Mr Swift had on those around him was clear when his friends and family spent Sunday night around a fire, reminiscing on their favourite memories.

"You have a heart of gold," Ms Ginns said.

"I feel so privileged you moved in when you did, you made everyday that little better."

Jordan Swift (left) with mum Jenny.

In a post to social media, Mr Swift's mum Jenny said he would forever be her Peter Pan.

"My heart is shattered in a million pieces," she said.

"You loved everyone with your whole heart the world has lost the most amazing human.

"You sure lived your life to the fullest."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.