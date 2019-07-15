Sharna shined on the Roller Derby world stage and wants more

ROLLER DERBY: With a silver medal draped around her neck, Gladstone's Sharna McClure said she is motivated to grow the sport of Roller Derby.

McClure returned from Barcelona after she competed in the Aussie women's team at the World Roller Games.

Australia made the final against the might of the USA and the team was certainly not disgraced despite going down 211-74 in the final.

"It was the greatest experience and honour of my life to be able to represent my country in the sport I love," McClure said.

"To come away with a medal just made it so much more amazing."

The young mother of two said competition was fierce and spirited against the other countries.

FRIENDS WITH FOES: Sharna McClure with her Australian team which finished runner-up to the US in the final. Comntributed GLA150719DERBY

"USA and Spain were tough competitors and it was great to see China and India put in teams even though the sport is still relatively new to their countries," McClure said.

As the sole Central Queenslander in the Australian team, McClure was amazed in how the team gelled together in a short space of time.

Sharna McClure Comntributed GLA150719DERBY

"For a team that hasn't played with each other before, we played extremely well together. Next time we go for gold," she said.

"I am leaving this competition with so much determination to grow this sport and to make it more well known. I am so proud."

McClure is now setting her sights to the next World Roller Games in 2021.