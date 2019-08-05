Menu
HOW TIMES CHANGE: Miriam Vale half Corey Paulsen scores for the Magpies in their win over a gallant but depleted Sharks earlier this season.
Sharks bite to give Miriam Vale Magpies heartbreak

NICK KOSSATCH
5th Aug 2019 4:51 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Miriam Vale Magpies will not be defending its Northern District Rugby League premiership trophy it won last year.

South Kolan Sharks knocked out the Magpies with a thrilling 30-26 win in Sunday's preliminary final.

Magies' coach Mitch Brennan rued a missed opportunity.

"We hit the sheds at halftime 16-all with things falling into place with good structure sticking to our patterns and plays and we needed to dominate in the first 10 minutes of the second half but Kolan scored in the first five minutes which seemed to hurt us," he said.

It means Sharks will meet Avondale Tigers in the grand final this coming Sunday at 3pm.

South Kolan streaked to a 30-16 lead after Jackson Brown scored a try and Muthuna Jones duly converted.

Magpies sensed the Sharks were running on empty.

Tries to Miriam Vale's Brandon Hornby at the 31:55-minute mark of the second half and Raymond Kaestner, with just 31 seconds of game-time left, produced an anxious final few second for the Sharks and their fans.

Magpies' Cory Paulsen slotted the conversion but time ran out for the team.

Miriam Vale have some consolation and play Gin Gin for third place this Sunday.

gladstone rugby league miriam vale magpies ndrl nrl2019
