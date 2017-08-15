28°
Shark sightings: Gladstone in the double digits

MATT HARRIS
| 15th Aug 2017 1:56 PM

Mikayla Haupt

GLADSTONE has fared well compared to other regions inside the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park zone when it comes to sharks caught on nets or drum lines.

Only 10 sharks have been snared on drum lines off Tannum Sands in the past three months.

Eight were caught in April, none in May and two in June.

Two out of the 10 were tiger sharks, a species that features second on the list of recorded bites on humans, only behind the great white shark.

Butcher hits back at 'ill-informed councillor'

New coal-fired power station condemned as 'myth'

Gladstone recorded six tiger shark catches, according to September 2016 data from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' Shark Control Program.

According to the Queensland shark control program catch statistics, Mackay topped Queensland with 51 of the 207 tiger sharks caught in 2016.

Townsville had 46, Bundaberg 32, Cairns 22, Rainbow Beach 17, Sunshine Coast north 11, Gold Coast eight, Capricorn Coast eight and North Stradbroke Island six.

There was an average of 52 sharks caught off Tannum Sands between 2012/13 to 2015-16, however, 85 were caught in the area during 2011/12.

Manager of the Shark Control Program Jeff Krause said there were natural fluctuations in shark numbers which were generally relative to the rainfall and available food sources.

"Shark catches have fluctuated over the past 10 years in Queensland, and vary between areas," Mr Krause said.

The most common shark caught off the Gladstone area was the blacktip shark.

Bull sharks and sandbar whalers were also caught off Tannum Sands.

The largest shark caught at a beach in the Gladstone area was a tiger shark, measuring 3.7m.

Reef access addressed as major tourism concern

Companies should give 'green' job seekers a chance, experts say

National Geographic states the average size of these tropical and sub-tropical inhabitants ranges between 3m and 4.2m, while its weight ranges between 385 and 635kg - however, they can weigh up to 861kg.

Three monster tiger sharks were caught last year measuring more than 4m in length, one of which was found in Bundaberg waters.

The biggest shark caught in Bundaberg area in the last decade was a female tiger shark, 4.25m long in 2007 off Kellys Beach at Bargara.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone region shark sighting tannum sands tiger sharks

