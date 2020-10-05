Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The shark pulled the man off his surfboard at Toms Surf Break in North Beach.
The shark pulled the man off his surfboard at Toms Surf Break in North Beach.
Environment

Shark pulls man off surfboard

by Anthony Piovesan
5th Oct 2020 8:19 AM

A man has had a frightening brush with death after being pulled off his surfboard by a shark at a popular surfing spot in Perth.

The West Australian reports the man was out surfing at Toms Surf Break in North Beach when a 1.5m metre shark grabbed onto his leg rope on Sunday morning.

He was then pulled into the water by a bronze whaler shark, but escaped unscathed.

A shark warning was issued for the surf break and Hammersly Pool, but the beaches remain open.

"The surfer sustained no injuries, but the leg rope was damaged," Shark Smart wrote on their website.

"Shark warning issued for Hamersley Pool after an interaction with a shark at North Beach was reported at 11:37am," Surf Life Saving WA tweeted following the incident.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks sharks surfing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Athlete, 70, hospitalised after triathlon

        Premium Content Athlete, 70, hospitalised after triathlon

        News The man was pulled from the water unconscious by local Surf Lifesavers and resuscitated on scene.

        PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open in Gladstone today

        Premium Content PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of what’s open this public holiday.

        ‘Dire warning’: Chaotic CQ storm season ahead

        Premium Content ‘Dire warning’: Chaotic CQ storm season ahead

        News RACQ are urging Central Queenslanders to create a disaster plan before it’s too...

        PHOTOS: Yachties Sunday Sesh in full swing

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Yachties Sunday Sesh in full swing

        News DOZENS of people showed up for the return of the Gladstone Yacht Club’s popular...