The threat of sharks has left the tourism industry in the Whitsundays rattled after four attacks in six months.
Environment

Shark protection to return to Great Barrier Reef

Rae Wilson
by
12th Apr 2019 6:54 PM
BAITED drumlines are expected to return to the Great Barrier Reef from tomorrow as the State Government makes a move to "put human life before sharks".

The decision comes after the Federal Court today granted a stay while an appeal is underway to overturn a ruling on the killing of sharks on baited drumlines.

Queensland Shark Control Map
Queensland Shark Control Map Queensland Government

Minister Anthony Lynham said shark control program equipment would be returned to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park from Saturday " weather permitting".

"We will always put human life before sharks. We will not compromise human safety and will continue to support the shark control program with its combination of shark nets and drum lines at 86 of Queensland's most popular beaches," he said.　　

"Since the shark control program started in 1962, there has only been one shark fatality at a shark control beach in Queensland.　

"The Queensland Government will continue to vigorously appeal the AAT decision."

drumlines editors picks great barrier reef shark attacks shark control whitsundays
Mackay Daily Mercury

