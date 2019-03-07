Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shark nets were removed because of Oma.
Shark nets were removed because of Oma.
Environment

Shark nets are back in Central Qld waters

7th Mar 2019 7:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL shark control protection equipment has now been returned to Central Queensland beaches after being temporarily removed because of ex-tropical cycle Oma.

Fisheries Queensland shark control program acting manager Chris Watts said the last of the nets was returned yesterday.

"The shark control protection equipment has been re-installed progressively as soon as the weather and sea conditions had allowed," Mr Watts said.

"Setting the shark control equipment is dangerous work so our crews have been monitoring the weather and sea conditions for the earliest opportunity to safely return the equipment to the water.

"Whilst the combination of nets and drumlines aims to make beaches safer places to swim at, swimmers should follow safe swimming practices including swimming between the flags and not swimming at dusk or dawn."

Anyone who sees any unsecured shark control equipment including ropes, netting or buoys should phone the Shark Control Program Hotline on 1800806891.

To keep up to date, you can follow Fisheries Queensland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@FisheriesQld).

capricorn coast editors picks shark control program sharks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    premium_icon REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    News Master, deckhand fined as court hears new details behind Lady Musgrave Island trawler shipwreck

    'Overwhelming' response to Boyne Tannum pool survey

    premium_icon 'Overwhelming' response to Boyne Tannum pool survey

    Council News One day left to have your thoughts heard.

    New scheme offers solar incentives for landlords and tenants

    premium_icon New scheme offers solar incentives for landlords and tenants

    News 'A typical household could save between $400-$500 (yearly)'.

    Council vote against sending councillor to $2000 summit

    premium_icon Council vote against sending councillor to $2000 summit

    News Finding relevance to Gladstone ratepayers proved difficult.

    • 7th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
    • 1 ScoMo