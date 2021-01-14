Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Shark attacks swimmer in Perth river

by Angie Raphael
14th Jan 2021 11:47 AM

 

A man has been bitten by a suspected bull shark while swimming in Perth's Swan River.

The attack happened about 8am on Thursday at Blackwall Reach in Bicton.

He reportedly has an injury to his leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said the bull shark was reported as being between two and three metres long.

A Water Police vessel is clearing people from the water.

People have been warned to take additional caution in the Bicton area and adhere to any closures advised by local government rangers.

More to come

Originally published as Shark attacks swimmer in Perth river

More Stories

blackwall reach editors picks perth shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTING POLL: Who is Gladstone’s best builder?

        Premium Content VOTING POLL: Who is Gladstone’s best builder?

        News 21 nominees to choose from, make your vote count!

        • 14th Jan 2021 11:31 AM
        Two car crash at South Gladstone servo

        Premium Content Two car crash at South Gladstone servo

        News UPDATE: One patient has been taken to hospital

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.