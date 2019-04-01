Menu
Apparently sharks really don’t like Tay Tay’s music. PIC: SUPPLIED - GENERIC.
Offbeat

Why Kanye and Taylor Swift songs will be blasted into ocean

by Isa Jhoke
1st Apr 2019 6:35 AM
GOLD Coast Universities are looking to play DJ to the ocean in a world first shark deterrent study - but some residents aren't happy.

In a unique bid to rid the Glitter strip of any danger to swimmers, the yet to be revealed university will deploy floating stereos across the Gold Coast shoreline in order to scare off the more dangerous breeds of sharks.

Scientists have found songs from pop artists such as the Kanye, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj to have a 20 per cent higher shark turn around rate than rock or classical music.

Yet as the music can be heard from the sand, a Gold Coast parents association, GC Mum's United is calling for a halt to the program until there is a guarantee lyrics will be sound for little ears.

"I don't have a problem with stopping shark attacks, but we shouldn't have to hear this crap from the beach," Palm Beach mother Aprile Fuele and president of the GC Mum's United said.

Ms Fuele said she would instead hope to see more family friendly lyrics played during daylight hours, particularly at the more popular beaches such as Broadbeach and Tallebudgera Creek.

Lead researcher of the Auditory Underwater Deterent System Dr Truly Wright said the study would not be blanking profanities or censoring themes.

"Unfortunately we are unable to vary our music selection to the tastes of residents, but we can assure the study will only impact beach front residents," Dr Wright said.

The researchers can’t change the music selection. Soz. Picture: WA Surf Life Saving
"We will be undertaking our research for just six months before we could consider a state wide rollout."

The speakers specially designed for the study measure 3.5 metres in diameter and are fuelled by solar powered motors.

According to researchers the speakers will be deployed 50 metres out to see in 500 metre intervals from the Spit to Burleigh Heads from today, April 1st.

Environmental impact assessments by the university show the constant beat will have little impact on other flora and fauna in the area.

