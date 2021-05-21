A man has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a shark at a popular beach - the second attack in Australia this week.

A man has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a shark at a popular beach - the second attack in Australia this week.

A shark has attacked a man near a tourist hotspot in Western Australia's north.

The unknown species of shark bit the man off Quondong Beach, north of Broome, about 11.15am on Friday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was then transported by boat to Cable Beach and an ambulance took him to Broome Hospital.

He suffered a laceration to his arm, but it is not a life-threatening injury.

Fisheries advise unknown sp. shark sighted 11:25hrs 21/05, Cable Beach, Broome , Fisheries investigating possible shark bite incident. — Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) May 21, 2021

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said it was working with local authorities.

"Further information will be provided as it becomes available," DPIRD said.

It is the second shark attack in Australia this week.

Mark Sanguinetti, 59, was surfing when he was killed by a 4.5m white shark at Tuncurry Beach, near Forster on the NSW mid-north coast, on Tuesday morning.

He saw the shark and tried to warn others before the animal turned on him, biting him on the upper right thigh.

The man was brought to shore at Cable Beach in Broome.

Charlie Cernoboriwas, 58, was killed by a bull shark at Cable Beach beach while bodyboarding in November.

He was bitten on the upper thigh and hand.

That fatal attack was the first at the famous beach in almost three decades.

Originally published as Shark attacks man at popular beach