Shark attacks boy near popular tourist spot

Brett Highlands was attacked by a shark off Quandong Beach near Broome last month. Picture: 7 News/Twitter

A bronze whaler shark has attacked a young boy while he was snorkelling near a popular tourist spot in Western Australia’s north.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said the attack happened at Five Finger Reef, south of Coral Bay, in the Shire of Carnarvon at 11.14am on Friday.

“A male snorkeller received injuries to his foot after being bitten by a reported two-metre bronze whaler shark,” the department said in a statement.

“The incident occurred approximately 75m offshore.”

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire the victim was a 10-year-old boy.

He will be flown to Perth and be treated at Perth Children’s Hospital.

Fisheries advise 2.0m whaler shark sighted 11:20hrs 11/06, Five Finger Reef, Coral Bay 75m offshore , DPIRD investigating possible shark bite incident . — Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) June 11, 2021

The beach will be closed at Five Finger Reef for 24 hours.



People have been warned to take additional caution in the Coral Bay area.

“Adhere to beach closures advised by local government rangers, Parks and Wildlife Service officers or Surf Life Saving WA,” the department said.

The most recent shark attack in Western Australia happened near Broome, also in the state’s north, last month.

The incident happened at Coral Bay.

Brett Highlands, 48, was attacked off Quandong Beach by a suspected three-metre tiger shark.

He suffered bites to his forearm and hand.

“It was the chomping effect that I really felt,” he told 7 News.

“Like a dog trying to get a grip of a bone. Just a wild animal attached to my arm.”

Mark Sanguinetti, 59, was surfing when he was killed by a 4.5m white shark at Tuncurry Beach, near Forster on the NSW mid-north coast, last month.

He saw the shark and tried to warn others before the animal turned on him, biting him on the upper right thigh.

