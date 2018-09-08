'Shark' attacks Ambrose State School

STARTING YOUNG: Shark Tank's Steve Baxter with Cooper Olive and Nate Peart from Ambrose State School. Cooper and Nate pitched their home-made fishing lures to the entrepreneur.

A SHARK attack of a different variety occurred at Ambrose State School this week, with entrepreneur Steve Baxter visiting the school.

The Shark Tank star visited pupils from Years 2 and 3 who are participating in the school's Early Preneur Program.

The Early Preneur Program was an initiative of Luis Arroyo, of StartUp Gladstone, and Ambrose State School principal Andrew Collis and is funded by APLNG, ANZ and ConocoPhillips.

Mr Baxter is no stranger to Central Queensland, having been born in Cloncurry, raised in Emerald and attended North Rockhampton High School.

The internet and technology entrepreneur is one of four original "sharks" on the Network Ten show since it premiered in February 2015.

Ambrose State School teacher aide Robyn Ambrose Robinson said Mr Baxter visited the school on Tuesday to talk about the Early Preneur Program.

"The students absolutely loved it," Ms Ambrose Robinson said.

"The look on their faces when Steve arrived was priceless.

"For a small country school it is truly amazing to have Steve want to come out here and talk to the students about their little businesses."

TASTY PITCH: Steve Baxter from Shark Tank with Rafe Corbett from Ambrose State School. Rafe pitched his home-made beef jerky to the entrepreneur. Contributed

Pupils were able to pitch different products to Mr Baxter and his team, including fishing lures and home-made beef jerky.

Mr Baxter is often portrayed as somewhat of a villain on Shark Tank but Ms Ambrose Robinson said the father of three was nothing like how he came across as on the show.

"He was lovely and really nice to the students," she said.

"We're lucky Steve and his team took time out of their busy schedule while in Gladstone to visit our school."

Early Preneur students will have an opportunity to sell their creations when the school hosts a market day next Tuesday from 11am-noon.