Sharing that first school step

ALL SMILES: The prep students at Star of the Sea will be just one of many classes featured in The Observer liftout.

LOOK at these adorable faces!

And there's more where that came from.

The Observer is in the process of proudly putting together our annual pictorial: My First Year 2017.

What a special and exciting time it is for children, the parents and all family members as the little ones walk through the gate for their first steps at school.

It's one of the milestones you just don't want to miss and we at The Observer love sharing it with you and the community with our special liftout every year.

Published on Wednesday, March 22, My First Year will be the ideal keepsake for every family to cherish your child's' first year of school in the Gladstone region.

Photos will also be available for purchase from the front office of The Observer in Auckland Street to keep forever with your liftout.