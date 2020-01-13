Share of $1.1m on offer for Qld METS businesses

FUND: Businesses targeting innovation in the mining sector can take advantage of a share of $1.1 million.

APPLICATIONS have opened for businesses targeting innovation in the mining sector to take advantage of a share of $1.1 million.

Queensland mining equipment, technology and services sector companies have until March 16, 2020, to apply for grants of $50,000 to $250,000 under the METS Collaborative Projects Fund.

The funding would help companies with commercialising new technologies, identifying new opportunities and continued employment of people in skilled jobs.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said it would also support industry-led initiatives to boost productivity, competitiveness and innovation in the METS sector.

"Submissions are invited from businesses looking to solve challenges in the mining, oil, gas and energy sectors," Mr Dick said.

"Special consideration will be given to projects promoting innovation in activities related to tailings processing, mine-affected water treatment and management, data analytics, robotics and automation.

"With more than 800 SMEs working in the METS sector in Queensland, and a large number in regional areas, it's important to provide opportunities for local METS to work collaboratively to grow their capabilities and commercial prospects."

METS Ignited chief executive Adrian Beer said collaborative project funding was intended to be a catalyst for collaboration and accelerated commercialisation opportunities for new technologies.

The sector had provided jobs for more than 20,000 Queenslanders.

For more information, visit the METS Ignited website.