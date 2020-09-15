‘Shaping the future’: Gladstone poised to lead nation

Cr Kahn Goodluck at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020.

A GLADSTONE councillor says he believes the region is uniquely positioned to play an integral role in shaping the future of manufacturing in Australia.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck’s comments followed his request for council to consider adopting the findings of an Australia Institute report at its general meeting today.

“I thought it was uniquely relevant to our region given our industrial and manufacturing sectors and the strength of those sectors in the region,” Cr Goodluck said.

Cr Goodluck said he thought the report challenged some of the conventional ideas around manufacturing in the region.

“Certainly some of the points raised throughout the report were quite interesting,” he said.

Cr Goodluck said he believed that, as community leaders, Gladstone Regional Council played an active role in having the conversation with the community.

“Along with other parties about what we want our region’s future to look like and what sort of opportunities we want to be available to our people,” he said.

Cr Goodluck said he found Australia ranked last in manufacturing self-sufficiency among all of the “organisation for economic co-operation and development’ countries.

“When you talk to people the idea that Australia and Gladstone should be a country and a region that makes things is really universal,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you live or what your politics are, everyone I believe agrees on that principle.”

An eight-page summary of the ‘Using the region as a powerhouse for manufacturing in the post-COVID economy’ report can be found here, with the full version found here.