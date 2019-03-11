Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Corby Akehurst died in hospital in March, 2015.
Corby Akehurst died in hospital in March, 2015.
Crime

Dad to be sentenced for torture and killing of infant son

11th Mar 2019 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND father who tortured his one-year-old son for four months before killing him will be sentenced on Monday.

Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty in January to the manslaughter of little Corby Mitchell, who died in hospital in March, 2015.

Akehurst also pleaded guilty to a torture charge stemming from a series of assaults on the toddler from November, 2014.

Corby suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital from their home at Kin Kin, near Gympie.

He died two days later.

Akehurst was originally charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and five counts of assault, with his charges later upgraded to murder and torture. The murder charge was later downgraded to manslaughter.

 

Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his one-year-old son, Corby.
Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his one-year-old son, Corby.

 

Akehurst will be sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

More Stories

corby crime editors picks infant son manslaughter shane purssell akehurst

Top Stories

    Council halves park hire fee for junior soccer clubs

    premium_icon Council halves park hire fee for junior soccer clubs

    Council News JUNIOR soccer player fees will be halved this year, following price hikes in recent years to use the Palm Drive Sports Fields.

    MP's plea to 'get on' with it

    premium_icon MP's plea to 'get on' with it

    Politics MP's plea to 'get on' with it

    Prominent construction company plans appeal of QBCC decision

    premium_icon Prominent construction company plans appeal of QBCC decision

    Business The company completed more than $1.7 billion of work for APLNG.