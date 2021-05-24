Shamed BBC reporter apologises to Harry, Wills

Martin Bashir, the BBC journalist who tricked princess Diana into giving an explosive interview, on Sunday apologised to Princes William and Harry, but said claims linking his actions to her death were "unreasonable".

A report by retired senior judge John Dyson found that Bashir commissioned faked bank statements that falsely suggested some of Diana's closest aides were being paid by the security services to keep tabs on her.

Bashir, 58, then showed them to Diana's brother Charles Spencer in a successful bid to convince him to arrange a meeting between himself and Diana and earn her trust.

Bashir told the Sunday Times he was "deeply sorry" to Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

"I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don't believe we did," he told the paper.

But William said Bashir's actions and the interview had made "a major contribution" to the demise of his parents' relationship and "contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation" in her final years.

In his own release, Harry said that the deceptive practices had played a part in his mother's death.

"The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life," he said.

Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997, aged 36.

Bashir disputed the accusations, saying "I don't feel I can be held responsible for many of the other things that were going on in her life, and the complex issues surrounding those decisions.

"The suggestion I am singularly responsible I think is unreasonable and unfair," he told the paper.

BASHIR: 'I LOVED HER'

He argued that the 1995 interview had been conducted on Diana's terms, and that they remained firm friends after it aired to an audience of 22.8 million people.

"My family and I loved her," he said, revealing that Diana had visited Bashir's wife and newborn child in hospital and that the princess threw a birthday party for his eldest child at Kensington Palace.

"Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents … My family and I loved her."

Mr Bashir also apologised to Prince Harry and Prince William, who last week said their mother lost her life because of the interview.

But Mr Bashir denied that he had fuelled Diana's isolation and paranoia.

"Even in the early 1990s, there were stories and secretly recorded phone calls. I wasn't the source of any of that," he said.

Bashir has said that he regretted showing Diana's brother forged documents, but that it had "no bearing" on the revelations aired during the interview.

In it, Diana famously said "there were three people" in her marriage -- her, Charles and his long-time mistress and now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles -- and also admitted adultery.

Princess Diana made a number of bombshell revelations during her 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir. Picture: BBC

MICHAEL JACKSON'S FAMILY ALSO BLAMES BASHIR

Bashir was little-known at the time but went on to have a high-profile career on US television networks, and interviewed stars such as Michael Jackson.

The pop singer's family also blame Bashir for his death, saying the fallout from the interview led to him to increasingly depend on drugs.

Bashir worked for the BBC as religion editor until he stepped down just last week, citing ill health, hours before Dyson's report was submitted to BBC bosses.

Former BBC chief Tony Hall, whom Dyson criticised for his "woefully ineffective" 1996 probe into Bashir's deception, resigned as chair of Britain's National Gallery on Saturday.

A government review of the BBC's funding and governance is due next year, which Home Secretary Priti Patel on Sunday called a "very, very important moment."

"There's no question about that trust and confidence has been undermined, and now it's a time for the BBC to absolutely reflect upon the findings of this report and rebuild that trust and confidence," she told Sky News

It comes as UK police chiefs prepare to hold a summit on whether a criminal probe should be launched over the scandal, The Sun reported.

They will reportedly look over the 127-page report for fresh evidence.

If there are grounds for a criminal probe, it could be announced in the coming weeks, a source told The Sun.

QUEEN 'DEEPLY UPSET' OVER HARRY'S 'VERY PERSONAL' ATTACKS

The Queen is reportedly "deeply upset" by Prince Harry's "very personal" criticisms after he accused the royal family of "total neglect" in his latest bombshell Oprah Winfrey series.

Royal sources say anger within the royal family has intensified following Harry's claims on the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See, The Sun reports.

But despite the attacks on his parenting skills, Prince Charles, sources say, is keen for a reconciliation with his youngest son.

Prince Harry’s verbal attacks have shocked the royal family.

"Harry's grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular his comments about Charles's parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up," the royal source told The Mail on Sunday.

"It has been a very upsetting time."

Earlier, the Queen made her first public appearance since the latest revelations from the bombshell Oprah Winfrey series on mental health.

Her Majesty beamed as she visited a warship named in honour of her on Saturday, local time, in Portsmouth.

The Queen was dressed in a red and black frock coat and smiled and chatted cheerfully during her visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base ahead of the ship's maiden deployment.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is preparing to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on a 28-week operational deployment travelling over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea.

The monarch toured the Navy's flagship aircraft carrier, which has been fondly nicknamed Big Lizzie, during a tumultuous week for the royal family.

Despite the dramatic events of the week, Her Majesty smiled broadly at Navy officers as she boarded the vessel, sporting a brooch gifted to her by her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip's military service is well-known, having served in the Navy during the Second World War.

Prince Harry in The Me You Can't See. Picture: Apple TV

Meanwhile, Prince William made an official visit to Scotland hours after slamming the BBC for "tricking" his mother Princess Diana into the "deceitful" Panorama interview in 1995.

The Duke of Cambridge admitted "lockdown has tested everyone" - and spoke of his "dark days of grief" after the death of his mother and his joy in meeting future wife Catherine at the University of St Andrews.

In a speech, William said: "Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died.

"Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.

"As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep. Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine.

"Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart. George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."

The Queen, who stepped aboard the warship hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met officers, has not made any comment on either of the latest stories embroiling her family.

The monarch paid her visit to the 65,000-ton ship ahead of its maiden voyage as part of Carrier Strike Group.

The ship will have 1,700 personnel aboard, and sail to the Middle East before F-35 jets are launched to strike at Islamic State targets in Iraq.

The strike group will then sail through the Suez Canal, out to the Indian Ocean and on to the Philippine Sea.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to make a number of port stops along way - including Oman, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

The vessel is the largest and most powerful ship ever constructed in the Royal Navy, with capacity for 40 jets.

