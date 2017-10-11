SHAM: State Govt awards cyclone repair contract to NSW

There was plenty of damage associated with Cyclone Debbie.

UPDATE 6.15pm:

THE Labor Government has spoken out about its decision to award a tender for fence repair work to a New South Wales company.

Defending the decision, Labor's Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said his government was awarded "under the rules inherited from the LNP".

"Part of the contract conditions for this tender include an undertaking to use local subcontractors and suppliers, and I will be making sure that this is monitored closely," he said.

Mr de Brenni, who was quoted in a press release in May describing the work as offering jobs for "locals", said the work was announced in May, four months before his government's Buy Queensland policy was launched.

"This contract was awarded under the rules we inherited from the LNP, rules that were all about getting the lowest price no matter if a company is from interstate or overseas," he said.

Earlier 4.55pm:

A NEW South Wales company has been awarded a $2 million Queensland Government works contract that was originally touted to offer jobs for "locals".

Gladstone businesses, including Lex Davies Construction and Tannum Wholesale Nursery, were snubbed for the contract.

The work was to repair fencing damaged by Cyclone Debbie at Connors River between Rockhampton and Mackay.

Liberal National Party Public Works Minister Stephen Bennett said it would have created 12 local jobs, which would now go interstate.

"Labor say their policy looks after Queensland companies and their workers by ensuring tenders for government work go to local companies - but this has been exposed as nothing more than a sham," Mr Bennett said.

"If Annastacia Palaszczuk checked a map, she would see Tamworth was not in Queensland."

Businesses were told to apply for the State Government work in late-May.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni was quoted in a press release on May 26 saying, "it's important that jobs go to local businesses where possible, so we can keep money in the local economy".

The work includes repairing 70km of fencing owned by the Department of Natural Resources and Mines after it was damaged during Cyclone Debbie and subsequent floods.