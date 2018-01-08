OPINION: Shaking my head in utter disbelief

There's something uniquely special about the impact that animals have on humans. They touch us in ways that sometimes other people just can't. Even the hardest human heart can be softened by the love of an animal.

TODAY'S edition has been a day for animals.

The sight of dolphins playing near Spinnaker Park has thrilled many people over the past couple of weeks.

The Balgowan family of Agnes Water are walking the town early every morning, with heavy hearts, looking for their lost parrot.

So when we read stories of animal cruelty, like Kenny and Bailey the Clydesdales suffered in Rocky on Friday night, it beggars belief in most people.

What kind of person would do something so senseless and so cruel to a defenceless horse?

What has happened in a person's life that they would do such a thing?

Most people would have no answer to those questions.

Maybe it was drugs, maybe it was something else.

When the 20-year-old, caught on CCTV, faces the court later this month, I'm guessing it will be to the throng of the waiting crowd.

People don't like animal cruelty and, if convicted, I've no doubt this young man will learn that.

I'm just glad those two beautiful creatures are going to be OK.

And here's hoping the Balgowan family find Giggles.

Have a great week everybody.

Christine McKee - Editor