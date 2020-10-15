Shaking gives away man’s drug offence

A man with one leg said he used marijuana to help with his amputation.

A GLADSTONE man made police suspect he may have drugs when he was avoiding eye contact and shaking when pulled over.

Jackson James Bahr, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug possession.

The court was told that on September 17, police saw a white Lexus at the corner of Young and Barney streets.

Bahr was seen to lower his head as police went past.

He was seen to drive along Young St and was intercepted on Toolooa St.

Bahr was nervous and avoided eye contact when he spoke with police and he was visibly shaking.

He told the police he had been to Barney Point beach for lunch but wouldn’t admit to being spotted at the corner of Young and Barney streets.

During a search, Bahr admitted to having marijuana in his glove box amounting to 1.8g.

He told police he used it to medicate his amputated leg.

Bahr was convicted and fined $700.

