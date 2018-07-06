Shadow Minister 'appalled' by the state of roads

ALL ABOARD: Queensland's Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Steve Minnikin joined Callide member Colin Boyce on a trip around his electorate.

ALL ABOARD: Queensland's Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Steve Minnikin joined Callide member Colin Boyce on a trip around his electorate. Contributed

THE state Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads says he is appalled by the condition of some roads in the Callide electorate.

Callide member Colin Boyce arranged for Steve Minnikin to visit the region earlier this week. Flynn member Ken O'Dowd also attended.

Mr Boyce took the Shadow Minister on a road trip in a semi-trailer, covering 1200km around the electorate, in a round trip from Biloela.

The Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Steve Minnikin met with locals affected by the poor road network. Contributed

Mr Boyce said the Callide electorate had about 2800km of state-owned roads.

"All of these roads in one way or shape or form have maintenance and upgrade issues," he said.

"Mr Minnikin had never been in a big truck before.

"He was actually quite appalled at the fact that you have to get off the road when another truck is coming. The shoulders are all breaking away."

The stretch of Gladstone to Monto Rd recently reinstated as a logging truck thoroughfare was not traversed on the trip due to time constraints.

However, Mr Boyce said he travelled the road last week and it was "as bad as the rest" of the roads driven during the trip.

Mr Boyce said Mark Bailey, Minister for Transport and Main Roads, told him he would allocate meeting time in the next sitting of parliament to discuss the state of Callide's roads.

"It is most frustrating that the Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, can allocate $45 million to a 2.5 km bikeway in his electorate in inner city Brisbane," he said.

"And neglect failing road infrastructure on major arterial road networks in the heavy lifting economic electorate of Callide."