'Shadow' looms over Lions Park redevelopment

Lions Park is almost ready to be unveiled to the public. HNK Project Management

IT'S official opening is still 10 days away but there's already a teething problem with the $3.6 million Lions Park redevelopment at Kin Kora.

A lack of shade during the middle of the day has the Gladstone community concerned ahead of the December 16 opening, with many locals highlighting the absence of shade sails and the extensive tree clearing involved with the project.

Gladstone Region councillor Cindi Bush acknowledged the council was aware of the shade issue.

"We're not happy with the shade situation at this point in time, however we are aware," Cr Bush said.

"It's not something that we're going to ignore. The park will be monitored - it's a signature park and we will be taking on board all the public's concerns with that."

Cr Bush said she was "disappointed" with the lack of shade in the centre of the park.

"There's a lot of shade on the fringes, but it's the two pieces which worry me and we'll be looking at that internally.

"We can see what options there are to shade those pieces," she said.

Will there be enough shade at the revamped Lions Park? Mike Richards GLA051217APARK

Cr Bush said there were a number of factors involved in removing existing trees from the park, including safety issues with dead branches falling in the carpark and the destruction of root systems in and surrounding the redevelopment area.

"In lieu of that there are 4200 plants going back in," Cr Bush said.

"The shade around the big pieces of equipment - I'm not entirely sure that's substantial.

"I've been advised that the tree growth to cover shade for that area is about two years."

Lions Park at Kin Kora pictured in early October. Matt Harris

Unfavourable weather has caused the delay in opening the park, which was originally set for November 30.

Once completed, the state-of-the-art park will feature a Leonardo da Vinci inspired 24-hour activated play area integrating sensory features for children and adults with disabilities and include undercover picnic and barbecue areas, garden beds, solar lighting and additional carparks.