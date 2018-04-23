Sgt Owen Harms remembered at children's rodeo event

RIDE 'EM YOUNG COWBOY: Eight year old Tom Ferris takes part in his first event, the Owen Harms Memorial poddy calf ride.

RIDE 'EM YOUNG COWBOY: Eight year old Tom Ferris takes part in his first event, the Owen Harms Memorial poddy calf ride. Mike Richards GLA210418PODY

A POLICE sergeant who worked tirelessly with the region's children has been remembered in the newly named Owen Harms Memorial poddy calf ride at the Miriam Vale Rodeo.

The tribute to the late former policeman was unveiled on Saturday night, making Tom Ferris' first competitive ride all the more special.

The eight-year-old's mum Jessica was watching from the stands.

"I knew he would be all right, he was in safe hands with all the stock-men and his dad watching him," she said.

Tom was quickly bucked off soon after the chute opened.

WINNER: Dylan Lynch won the event Mike Richards GLA210418PODI

"He'd only had one practice run on his uncle's dairy farm and he got dusted then too," Jessica said.

But this hasn't deterred the up and coming rodeo rider.

"His father used to ride rodeo horses and he's really proud of him, in fact he's going to build a practice chute in the yard for him," she said.

"He's already keen to go in the event in Calliope in September, but I think I might stay home for that one."

Jessica said renaming the poddy calf ride for 7 - 12 year olds The Owen Harms Memorial was a fitting tribute to the popular policeman.

"He was a really top bloke, Owen was around when my brother committed suicide and he was a great help to my father, he really did a lot for him," she said.