'Sexy sport': Athlete to compete at pole dance final

GLADSTONE'S Khilea De Koda has abs of steel and great upper body strength - but she didn't gain it from going to the gym.

She's a pole dance instructor who recently won first prize in her category at the Regional Queensland Pole Competition in Rockhampton.

"I was very happy and surprised, excited and overwhelmed (when I won),” Ms De Koda said.

"It's just a really good feeling that stays with you.

"That's one thing I love about competing, it makes me feel good all the time.”

Next SaturdayMs De Koda will compete at the Miss Pole Dance Queensland state finals in Brisbane competing against professional athletes.

Gladstone's Khilea de Koda has recently won a regional competitive pole dancing competition. Natasha Barber Photography

She said she was excited for the challenge.

"I'm happy with the routine I have this year, it's what I imaged I wanted to bring to the stage,” she said.

"I wanted to go out and enjoy myself and really show the audience how much fun I'm having and how much fun it is to do this sport.”

Ms De Koda began pole dancing at a beginner level five years ago and competing at a semi-professional level three years ago.

She said although the sport was increasing in popularity many people still associated it with stripping.

"It is a sexy sport, you can't really say it isn't,” she said.

"But it's all across the world, going through fitness and gymnastic levels.

"It's not just stripper style for everyone. You can have more lyrical style, no heels and story telling and emotional sort of things.

Alongside competing Ms De Koda teaches at the Gladstone studio Physipole.

"People don't realise it's here,” she said.

"We're always welcoming new students in.”