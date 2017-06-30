24°
News

SEXY SEARCH: International model search comes to Gladstone

30th Jun 2017 6:46 AM
Young Australian Hotel manager Damion Horder, Emma Jordan, MC Ben Norris, Judge Suzi Gould, Ash Anderson and Leaonie Gleesen are all looking forward to the lingerie model search on Saturday night.
Young Australian Hotel manager Damion Horder, Emma Jordan, MC Ben Norris, Judge Suzi Gould, Ash Anderson and Leaonie Gleesen are all looking forward to the lingerie model search on Saturday night. Mike Richards GLA290617YOOZ

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN international lingerie model search is coming to Gladstone

The International Lingerie Model Search (ILMS) is a nation-wide casting call for the hottest "undercover” models in the country.

The Gladstone search will kick off at the Young Australian Hotel tomorrow with the first heat with heats running every Saturday during July. The 2017 International Lingerie Model Search is being run by Angels Promotions in conjunction with the Young Australian Hotel.

"The International Lingerie Model Search is much more fashion and runway/catwalk inspired than most other comps,” a spokesperson from Angels Promotions.

"We are looking for someone truly exceptional and someone who can capture the attention of the onlookers as she struts her stuff on the runway, not neccesarily by using clever dance moves or elaborate props, but rather by using her natural beauty, poise and elegance.

"The International Lingerie Model Of The Year winner would not look out of place on the runway at the Australian Fashion Week or even at the spectacular Victorias Secret Runway Show.

"She will have the perfect combination of confidence, mystery, flirtiness and cheekiness that charactarises the ultimate underwear runway model.

"Think Miranda Kerr, Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, Eva Herzigová, Karolína Kurková, Doutzen Kroes, Daniela Peštová and you'll get the idea.

"We are looking for the best and hottest lingerie fashion runway models in the world.”

The winner of the Gladstone will win a dream week on the Gold Coast and compete for the chance to win a trip to the International Lingerie show in Las Vegas. There will also be a photo shoot for Evokke Magazine, Excusive Lingerie from Intimate Whispers.

A successful model must be 18 and over, attractive and in great physical shape and be confident on stage. Judges will pay attention to grooming, presentation, body, and face, as well as the entrant's catwalk/runway skills.

Beginner models are encouraged to enter, as there will be mentoring/coaching available. and it maybe 'You' who is the next Victoria Secret Lingerie Model!

To enter simply contact Angels Promotions or SMS 0428 757744. There is prizes for heat finalists and runner-up's, with over $1000 in cash and prizes to the Gladstone finalist.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone lingerie models prizes sexy

MACHETE ATTACK: Man charged with more than 20 offences

MACHETE ATTACK: Man charged with more than 20 offences

The 31-year-old South Gladstone man has been denied bail and will appear in court this morning.

Remote Control Buggy Blitz coming to Benaraby

RC READY: Ray Honeybone shows off his Nitro Buggy which will compete at the Queensland RC Titles to be held at Benaraby Raceway this weekend.

Benaraby Raceway hosting Queensland RC Titles this weekend.

'Do you know who I f***ing am?': Man threatens to get police fired

Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

"Do you know who my f****ing father is?"; he shouted.

'You're not going anywhere': Daughters watch dad's violent assault on mum

WEILDING a 30cm knife, he charged at his wife of 30 years

Local Partners

80s blackout phone speeds up region's power outage

Gladstone local, Thelma Silver saves the day with her analogue blackout phone from 1983

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

JOBS: Adani recruiting to fill dozens of positions

JOBS: Many jobs are up for grabs, with positions available in Townsville and Bowen.

It's just the beginning, according to Adani.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's new shirts you're guaranteed to hate

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

TELINA HOUSE AND LAND - $398,000

23a Parsloe Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

House - $269,000 Land - $129,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your brand new house by the award winning local builder...

HOME SWEET HOME

73 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $180,000

This property, positioned at the top and very end of Beak Street overlooks the estate of Vantage. This very end of Beak Street provides a fairly quiet street...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $289,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Spacious &amp; Solid Home - Close To Golf Course, Schools &amp; Local Shopping Centre&#39;s

176 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 1 $220,000

What can I say - Now is the time to buy homes in Gladstone and see your investment grow considerably over the next 5-10 years. This home is a spacious and well...

Major Price reduction - Deceased Estate - Must Sell Now!

4 Adelaide Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 3 $345,000

If you have been in search for a home close to the city, with great ocean views, on a large parcel of land and with plenty of privacy - then I would highly...

HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME IN KIN KORA...MOVE STRAIGHT IN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD

6 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $215,000

This is a MUST SEE family home that's situated in a good location in Kin Kora. The home has undergone a transformation with all the living on the ground floor. ...

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

LOOKING FOR A CBD OFFICE TO LEASE OR PURCHASE?

10 William Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE ... $675,000...

- WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE SPACE, WITH SOME AREA UPSTAIRS SUITABLE FOR ACCOMMODATION. - TOTAL LAND AREA OF 1014M2...

Modern Cottage Style Home

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This compact and well maintained home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac close to shops and schools. Situated on a 627m2 fully fenced block with good side access.

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

REVEALED: Unexpected jump in number of homes sold this month

Number of homes sold doubles in one month.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!