SEXY SEARCH: International model search comes to Gladstone

Young Australian Hotel manager Damion Horder, Emma Jordan, MC Ben Norris, Judge Suzi Gould, Ash Anderson and Leaonie Gleesen are all looking forward to the lingerie model search on Saturday night.

AN international lingerie model search is coming to Gladstone

The International Lingerie Model Search (ILMS) is a nation-wide casting call for the hottest "undercover” models in the country.

The Gladstone search will kick off at the Young Australian Hotel tomorrow with the first heat with heats running every Saturday during July. The 2017 International Lingerie Model Search is being run by Angels Promotions in conjunction with the Young Australian Hotel.

"The International Lingerie Model Search is much more fashion and runway/catwalk inspired than most other comps,” a spokesperson from Angels Promotions.

"We are looking for someone truly exceptional and someone who can capture the attention of the onlookers as she struts her stuff on the runway, not neccesarily by using clever dance moves or elaborate props, but rather by using her natural beauty, poise and elegance.

"The International Lingerie Model Of The Year winner would not look out of place on the runway at the Australian Fashion Week or even at the spectacular Victorias Secret Runway Show.

"She will have the perfect combination of confidence, mystery, flirtiness and cheekiness that charactarises the ultimate underwear runway model.

"Think Miranda Kerr, Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, Eva Herzigová, Karolína Kurková, Doutzen Kroes, Daniela Peštová and you'll get the idea.

"We are looking for the best and hottest lingerie fashion runway models in the world.”

The winner of the Gladstone will win a dream week on the Gold Coast and compete for the chance to win a trip to the International Lingerie show in Las Vegas. There will also be a photo shoot for Evokke Magazine, Excusive Lingerie from Intimate Whispers.

A successful model must be 18 and over, attractive and in great physical shape and be confident on stage. Judges will pay attention to grooming, presentation, body, and face, as well as the entrant's catwalk/runway skills.

Beginner models are encouraged to enter, as there will be mentoring/coaching available. and it maybe 'You' who is the next Victoria Secret Lingerie Model!

To enter simply contact Angels Promotions or SMS 0428 757744. There is prizes for heat finalists and runner-up's, with over $1000 in cash and prizes to the Gladstone finalist.