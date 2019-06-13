SEXY AND WE KNOW IT: Gladstone makes national list

THE Harbour City hasn't had this much national attention since the federal election but a recent survey has tongues wagging.

Gladstone was recently named Australia's sexiest town - based on the sales of sex toys on the Lovehoney website from the past year.

Yes, your dildo, butt plug and/or vibrator purchases have not gone unnoticed.

The online sex toy retailer analysed purchase history and search trends from the 45 largest cities across Australia.

Lovehoney found Queensland are a very sexually active bunch - with Brisbane, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton making their top ten.

Victoria was crowned the least sexiest state in the country and other major capital cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Perth did not make the top 20.

Sydney ranked at number 23, Perth at number 27 and Melbourne at number 35.

Our colleagues at the NT News were not happy about Darwin's lack of placement on the list - even taking a low blow at Gladstone on Twitter.

THIS PICTURE SHOULD HAVE COME WITH A XXX WARNING - GLADSTONE AT ITS HOTTEST. AFTER ALL, THERE IS NOTHING SEXIER THAN COAL IN YOUR HOLE. @the_observer_ https://t.co/BRGEZuiFWn — The NT News (@TheNTNews) June 12, 2019

IT'S LIKE THE SHEPPARTON OF THE NORTH WITH ADDED COAL. @sheppartonnews https://t.co/2QWrx6sLGJ — The NT News (@TheNTNews) June 12, 2019

Lovehoney offered a 20 per cent discount to all Northern Territory residents to alleviate the fury coming out of the Darwin newsroom.

THE REST OF AUSTRALIA KNOW GLADSTONE IS AS SEXY AS DATING A SIBLING. IN UNRELATED NEWS: NT NEWS WINS DISCOUNT DILDOS FOR TERRITORIANS. @Lovehoney https://t.co/wkoGA1jNUp — The NT News (@TheNTNews) June 12, 2019

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher even chimed in after the city was mentioned on Sky News last night.

"I've always said Gladstone is top in so many things, well done to all involved for being number one," Mr Butcher said on Facebook.

Lovehoney's research also explored Australia's top fantasies and "sexy cop" topped the list, with "French maid and butler" in second.

It's not the first time Gladstone received the accolade - the city was crowned the sexiest city back in 2014.

After being voted as a s--t town last week, Gladstone residents can feel redeemed over the status of their sex lives.