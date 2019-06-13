Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
No Caption
No Caption thinkstock
Offbeat

SEXY AND WE KNOW IT: Gladstone makes national list

Mark Zita
by
13th Jun 2019 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Harbour City hasn't had this much national attention since the federal election but a recent survey has tongues wagging.

Gladstone was recently named Australia's sexiest town - based on the sales of sex toys on the Lovehoney website from the past year.

Yes, your dildo, butt plug and/or vibrator purchases have not gone unnoticed.

The online sex toy retailer analysed purchase history and search trends from the 45 largest cities across Australia.

Lovehoney found Queensland are a very sexually active bunch - with Brisbane, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton making their top ten.

Victoria was crowned the least sexiest state in the country and other major capital cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Perth did not make the top 20.

Sydney ranked at number 23, Perth at number 27 and Melbourne at number 35.

Our colleagues at the NT News were not happy about Darwin's lack of placement on the list - even taking a low blow at Gladstone on Twitter.

Lovehoney offered a 20 per cent discount to all Northern Territory residents to alleviate the fury coming out of the Darwin newsroom.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher even chimed in after the city was mentioned on Sky News last night.

"I've always said Gladstone is top in so many things, well done to all involved for being number one," Mr Butcher said on Facebook.

Lovehoney's research also explored Australia's top fantasies and "sexy cop" topped the list, with "French maid and butler" in second.

It's not the first time Gladstone received the accolade - the city was crowned the sexiest city back in 2014.

After being voted as a s--t town last week, Gladstone residents can feel redeemed over the status of their sex lives.

More Stories

gladstone region lovehoney northern territory news nt news sexiest town in australia
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Accountant jailed for stealing $800K from island resort

    premium_icon Accountant jailed for stealing $800K from island resort

    News Temptation proved too hard to resist when an accountant stole almost $800,000 from his employer, Heron Island Resort.

    Final results for Flynn declared by AEC

    Final results for Flynn declared by AEC

    News The final result for Flynn was declared on Wednesday.

    Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

    premium_icon Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

    Offbeat An interesting visitor spotted roaming the town

    • 13th Jun 2019 10:25 AM