Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lyn Alma and Jason Rushton outside Phoenix House.
Lyn Alma and Jason Rushton outside Phoenix House.
Crime

Sexual violence on the rise in the wake of virus lockdown

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
4th Apr 2020 7:56 AM | Updated: 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG sexual assault service Phoenix House is worried victims aren't accessing help as the coronavirus keeps people in the confines of their homes.

Director of services Jason Rushton said he had started to see a rise in sexual assault and abuse reporting in Bundaberg.

"My concern is - and what I am hearing from individuals is - that they were too scared to report any incidents due to the fear of not knowing where they were going to end up," Mr Rushton said.

"This is a huge concern for our agency in this time of home isolation.

"We do not want victims to stay in their current environments due to not having external supports or, more to the point, a place to transition to."

Mr Rushton said he was calling on people to look out for each other.

"As time progresses, we will see more domestic violence and sexual assault, as predicted by other professionals," he said.

"We are reliant on neighbours and friends to report anything outside the norm to police or Child Safety."

The Queensland Sexual Assault Network encouraged anyone affected to reach out for support and said they were moving rapidly to adapt service models.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual assault phone the 24/7 support line 1800 RESPECT.

bundaberg coronavirus coronavirus phoenix house sexual assault sexual assault service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Departing doctor wants politics out of healthcare

        premium_icon Departing doctor wants politics out of healthcare

        News Outgoing director of surgery at Gladstone Hospital has his say on the Mater purchase proposal.

        Gladstone region councillors all but decided

        premium_icon Gladstone region councillors all but decided

        Council News With about 72 per cent of votes counted, the top eight look positioned to hold...

        Pollies split on North Queensland closure

        premium_icon Pollies split on North Queensland closure

        Politics Two Gladstone politicians support closing the roads but the other believes it’s...

        Iconic Gladstone store wins best takeaway

        premium_icon Iconic Gladstone store wins best takeaway

        News A beloved chicken takeaway store has taken out the number one spot for the best...