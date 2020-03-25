Sex toy sales booming as customers isolate

LINGERIE label Honey Birdette has seen a massive spike in the number of sex toys sold in the last week.

Managing director Eloise Monaghan - who's in isolation herself after returning from overseas - said sales for one toy in particular went through the roof last week.

"We've had a 345 per cent lift in our Easy Beat Eggs which are a male toy," she said.

Honey Birdette has seen an unexpected surge in tougher lingerie styles.

She said overall toys had a 143 per cent rise, along with a 50 per cent in bondage, and a 70 per cent increase in massage candles.

"They're huge stats for us because toys and the rest outside of lingerie accounts for 35-40 per cent of business, so it's been a big lift," Ms Monaghan said.

"And it's all of our harder (lingerie) styles that are selling. That's not what we're usually selling around this time of year."

Ms Monaghan said around Easter, lacey coloured styles were popular, but this year, hardcore lingerie styles have boomed and account for nearly half their lingerie sales.

Honey Birdette’s harder styles have seen a 50 per cent rise in sales.

"And they're not normally that. It seems really directional, like she wants something hard and close to her body. Like anything that's got some boning in it or anything that's got a hard nature, is selling," she said.

"I don't know whether it's the lockdown? It's just one of those remarkable things that's a bit strange given what's going on."

One of Honey Birdette's top selling styles.

While surprised at the extent of the sex toy sales boost, she said those products were an obvious choice as people stay indoors.

"You can only watch so much Netflix," Ms Monaghan said.

"In nine months, there'll either be kids everywhere or there'll be divorces."

Ms Monaghan said some of her own friends had opted out of the dating scene during the pandemic.

"I have girlfriends who are quite active on dating apps and I asked if they were on it and they said 'we're not even thinking about it'," she said.

"It's quite an interesting one. I think everyone's just turned into 'it's just about me'."

Originally published as Sex toy sales booming as customers isolate