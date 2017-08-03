25°
News

SEX THREAT: 600 CQ locals catch chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, hepatitis and HIV

Sherele Moody
| 3rd Aug 2017 6:05 AM
Some people are not getting the safe sex message.
Some people are not getting the safe sex message. Thinkstock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TRIPLE threat of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis is on the march across Central Queensland with more than 600 local cases of sexually transmitted and blood-borne diseases reported to the state's health bosses in the past seven months.

Chlamydia is the most virulent sexually transmitted infection in our region and the number of Gladstone residents infected with the "silent" disease could be three times higher than official data shows.

NewsRegional analysis of Queensland Health statistics shows 455 new notifications of chlamydia across the CQ health district of Rockhampton and Gladstone since January 1.

MORE | News

>> Gladstone woman busted in Facebook buy and sell scam

>> Pollie lashes out at NAIF, spruces $1b tourism fund in Gladstone

In the same period, our region recorded 56 cases of gonorrhea and 10 of syphilis.

Hepatitis C is the region's most common blood-borne virus with 80 notifications for the year so far.

There were nine hep B transmissions and one HIV notification.

Chlamydia is known as the "silent infection" because symptoms are rare, but if left untreated it can cause chronic pain and infertility in women.

STI expert Professor Basil Donovan warned our region's young sexually active residents to get tested for chlamydia.

"We're only actually diagnosing a quarter of the number of cases of chlamydia because we are only testing about 10% of young people each year," the UNSW Kirby Institute Sexual Health Program head said.

"Kids are embarrassed to go to the doctor and often the doctors are embarrassed to ask about it."

 

Using a condom is the easiest way to avoid sexually transmitted infections.
Using a condom is the easiest way to avoid sexually transmitted infections. Kirstin Payne

CQ Hospital and Health Service Nurse Unit Manager Candise Bradshaw urged Gladstone residents to use condoms and to get tested yearly.

"Don't assume it won't happen to you," Ms Bradshaw said.

"Anyone who is sexually active or engaging in high-risk behaviour is at an increased risk."

Queensland Q-PrEPd HIV Prevention Trial operational manager Simon Doyle-Adams said removing the stigma associated with sexually transmitted diseases and making treatment easily accessible would reduce transmission significantly.

"Regular screening and offering new treatments and preventions is the key," Mr Doyle-Adams said.

You may also be interested in:

Airport's Royal Flying Doctor Service facility takes off

'It flipped over': Scary boat crash sparks change

The State Government's $62 million Queensland Sexual Health Strategy 2016-2021 aims to reduce transmission rates of STIs and blood-borne diseases.

About $5.27 million will be spent promoting safe sex across the state with $3.7 million of that allocated to regional sexual health services.

"The Queensland Government is aware of increasing numbers of sexually transmissible infections and blood-borne viruses," a Department of Health spokesman said.

 

Injecting drug users are at high risk of contracting and spreading hepatitis C.
Injecting drug users are at high risk of contracting and spreading hepatitis C. FotoMaximum

Don't let 'stigma, fear or embarrassment' stop hepatitis testing, treatment

In the past seven months, 89 Gladstone and Rockhampton residents were infected with hepatitis C and B.

Hepatitis C is the most common blood-borne virus in our region and is often spread by injecting drug users, sharing of shaving equipment and occasionally through sex.

Antiviral medications can eliminate hep C in 12 weeks and there is a vaccine for hep B.

"With the availability of effective vaccines and treatments for hepatitis B and a cure for hepatitis C, the elimination of viral hepatitis is achievable, but greater awareness and understanding of the disease and the risks is a must," CQ Hospital and Health Service Nurse Unit Manager Candise Bradshaw said.

Hepatitis Queensland CEO Michelle Kudell said early detection could save local residents from deadly liver complications.

Other stories you might like:

Three deaths on Gladstone's waters in horror year

'Big heart': Community pays tribute to top Miriam Vale cop

"We cannot allow ourselves to be stymied by unwarranted stigma, fear or embarrassment," Ms Kudell said.

"Game-changing hepatitis C treatments, an effective vaccine and treatments to prevent and control hepatitis B and quick and painless diagnostic and liver health tests are already available as we work towards elimination of these viruses.

"Yet we are in the unbelievable position where many people remain undiagnosed and only a small proportion are currently accessing and receiving the treatment they need."

HOW TO TELL IF YOU HAVE

Chlamydia

In women, if symptoms are present, they may include:

  • An unusual vaginal discharge
  • A burning feeling when urinating
  • Pain during sex
  • Bleeding or spotting between periods or bleeding after sex
  • Lower abdominal pain.

In men, if symptoms are present, they may include:

  • A discharge from the penis
  • Discomfort when urinating
  • Swollen and sore testes.

Quick facts

  • If left untreated, chlamydia can cause pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) in women and that can lead to chronic pain and infertility. In men, it can cause pain and swelling in one or both testicles.
  • If detected early, chlamydia can be treated with a single dose of antibiotics.

Gonorrhea

  • Discharge from the vagina or penis
  • Pain or burning while urinating
  • Swelling and pain in the testicles

Quick facts

  • It may occur without symptoms, especially in women.
  • Gonorrhea can lead to infertility in women.
  • Use condoms (male and female) and dental dams to prevent gonorrhea infection.

Syphilis

  • Sore or ulcer on the penis or vagina, anus or mouth
  • A flat red skin rash on the feet, hands or the entire body.
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Hair loss
  • Pain in the joints
  • Flu symptoms

Quick facts

  • If not treated, this disease can lead to severe brain and heart complications five to 20 years after contraction.
  • There are three stages of syphilis. The first two stages are infectious.
  • Syphilis is curable but, if left untreated, syphilis can lead to serious complications.
  • A simple blood test can detect syphilis.

Hepatitis C

  • Mild to severe tiredness
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Soreness in the upper right side of the stomach (under the ribs)
  • Fever
  • Increased moodiness and depression
  • Joint pain or swelling
  • Rash

Quick facts

  • In Australia, hepatitis C is most often spread through the sharing of unsterile drug injecting equipment.
  • New all-oral combination treatment has greatly improved health outcomes for people with hepatitis C.
  • See your doctor immediately if you have any symptoms or if you think you have been put at risk of infection.

If you inject drugs, never share needles and syringes or other equipment such as tourniquets, spoons, swabs or water. Always use sterile needles and syringes. These are available free of charge from needle and syringe programs and some pharmacists. To find out where you can obtain free needles, syringes and other injecting equipment visit www.guild.org.au

Disclosure for all of these diseases

It is important to let your sexual partners know that you have a disease. Your local doctor and sexual health centre can help you to do this.

Source: www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au.

- NewsRegional

News Corp Australia

Topics:  candise bradshaw central queensland hospital and health service chlamydia gonorrhoea hepatitis b hepatitis c hepatitis queensland hiv michelle kudell prep professor basil donovan queensland q-prepd hiv prevention trial simon doyle-adams syphilis unsw kirby institute

Pollie lashes out at NAIF, spruces $1b tourism fund in Gladstone

Pollie lashes out at NAIF, spruces $1b tourism fund in...

Upgrades to East Shores and Great Barrier Reef are on the cards as the Australian Labor Party takes aim at the lack of spending from the NAIF.

'It flipped over': Scary boat crash sparks change

SAFETY FIRST: Experienced boatie Pat Laws talks about safety on the water following the release of statistics highlighting boating accideints in 2016.

Safety paramount for local boatie.

Three deaths on Gladstone's waters in horror year

New maritime safety data shows severity of Gladstone boat crashes.

Airport's Royal Flying Doctor Service facility takes off

The RFDS will have their own patient transfer facility at the Gladstone Airport.

Council commits $108,000 for new Flying Doctor facility

Local Partners

Tannum Crabs raise funds, help local girl have a 'normal life'

Tannum Crab Classic raises funds for local families' medical equipment.

'I feel a lot better': Carinity already a success with students

Principal Jane Greenland with students Jesse Martin and Morgan Poulsen at the new Carinity school.

New school has positive impact on kids who didn't like learning.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, then make it this one.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Busby Marou pumped for Gladstone gig

Jeremy Marou and Thomas Busby are on tour for their album 'Postcards from the Shell House'.

Musical duo fine tunes before tour finale

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

10 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is ... $110,000

Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is the ideal spot for your new home (STCA). Retained and level, the block is easy to...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

6 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate ... $110,000

Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate (STCA). Larger than average, the block allows for easy access to Glenlyon and Kirkwood...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Philip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

GLADSTONE BUSINESS PARK - 10 SIDE STREET

10 Side Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + ... PLEASE CALL

MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + 72M2 HARDSTAND UNIT 2 : 206M2 UNIT 3 : 206M2 UNIT 4a : 281M2 SHOWROOM/OFFICES...

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

PERFECT STARTER FOR A FIRST HOME BUYER...HIGHSET WITH RUMPUS...CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

10 Marian Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Looking to purchase a property where most of the hard work has been completed and you just have to move in? Then don't go past this solid high-set home located in...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Gladstone rental vacancy rates show improvement

RECOVERY ON THE CARDS: Gladstone's rental vacancies eased 0.1% from March to June, with a vacancy rate of 6.5%.

REIQ data could indicate recovery in weaker markets.