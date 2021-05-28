Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Sex joke leaves hosts blushing

by Bianca Mastroianni
28th May 2021 5:24 AM

A hilarious segment on The Project has left the panellists blushing after talking about safe sex.

In a news bulletin, the program showed a man in Sydney who found a safe buried underground.

When he finally decided to crack it open, he found a single XXX-branded condom, perhaps a promo item from the Vin Diesel movie.

A XXX movie condom was found in a buried Syndey safe. Picture: Channel 10
A XXX movie condom was found in a buried Syndey safe. Picture: Channel 10

RELATED: Carrie's embarrassment on The Project

"That is where I left it! I have been looking all around for it!" quipped Peter Helliar.

"Were you not expecting anything within five years, Pete?" asked Waleed Aly.

"No, I mean, I have been married for 18, so! That's conservative!" Pete responded.

"Your wife reckoned you could have left it in the bedroom and it still would have been just as safe!" said Kate Langbroek.

The hilarious Peter Helliar was quick to make a crude joke. Picture: Channel 10
The hilarious Peter Helliar was quick to make a crude joke. Picture: Channel 10

RELATED: The Project sued over sex fetish report

"I actually have another - I used another Vin Diesel movie condom which kind of sums up what I'm like, I think we've got it here!" Pete laughed, showing a Fast and the Furious condom.

This zinger left the panel in stitches. Picture: Channel 10
This zinger left the panel in stitches. Picture: Channel 10

RELATED: Project hits back over 'graphic' story

"Where do you keep that, Pete?" asked Kate.

"Just in the pillowcase!"

"So you'll crack that one open in ten years, is that the plan?" Waleed added.

"Ten years, yeah."

"Gee, can it really only be 6:30!" added Lisa Wilkinson.

"Find a segue, Lisa!" Pete hilariously added, concluding the conversation.

Originally published as Sex joke leaves hosts blushing

More Stories

condoms humour sex the project

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Colin shares cancer story in front of hundreds

        Premium Content Colin shares cancer story in front of hundreds

        News The 73-year-old shared his cancer story to more than 100 people at Cancer Council Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea.

        How you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week

        Premium Content How you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week

        Council News To reflect reconciliation, Gladstone Regional Council is holding information...

        ‘Lost without you’: Wife’s tribute to man killed in crash

        Premium Content ‘Lost without you’: Wife’s tribute to man killed in crash

        News The shattered wife of Neal Ransley, the 69-year-old killed in a crash north of...

        ‘Depleted’: Music event canned after 6 years

        Premium Content ‘Depleted’: Music event canned after 6 years

        Music Organisers say they were “depleted” of energy.