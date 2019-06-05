Sex, death and drugs: Fake marijuana dealers in court

TWO men who used a chain of sex stores to traffic a synthetic drug linked to two Queensland deaths say they deserve to have their jail terms slashed.

Melbourne businessman David Andre Jules Piccinato - the former owner of the Love Heart Adult Stores chain - and his right-hand man Ross McGlone were sentenced in April 2018 to six years and five years respectively for trafficking about $350,000 of synthetic marijuana.

They packaged the drugs as tea in the Toowoomba headquarters of their operation and distributed the product across Queensland via Love Hearts stores in Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Mackay.

McGlone was due for release on May 1 of this year and Piccinato will be eligible for parole from September 1.

The men on Tuesday asked the Queensland Court of Appeal to reduce their sentences, saying they were manifestly excessive.

Police said the deaths of two people in Mackay were linked to the product, Judge Brian Devereaux said while sentencing the pair.

It was also linked to the hospitalisation of 30 others who had vomiting, stomach cramps, seizures and other symptoms after consuming the drug.

Mackay's Love Hearts store made the most money off the drug, raking in about $180,000.

They sold 10 1g bags of the synthetic marijuana for about $120.

During the sentencing, Judge Devereaux noted the men were not charged over the deaths or the people who fell ill.

"Innocent employees were brought in and made criminals by you both," he said.

Judge Devereaux said the workers were threatened when they voiced their concerns about the drugs.

He said when the pair became aware of the dangers of the drug they "watered it down" and re-packaged it.

The Court of Appeal is yet to deliver its decision about the request for their sentences to be reduced. - NewsRegional