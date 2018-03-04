Sex abuse investigation ongoing for Gladstone Region teacher

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a Mount Larcom State School teacher facing historical child sexual abuse allegations.

The accused teacher was placed on leave in November after the allegations came to the attention of the Department of Education and Training's Ethical Standards Unit.

The department said it was unable to comment on the progress of the investigation "due to privacy reasons" but said it had "no higher priority" than the safety and wellbeing of students.

The allegation against the former Southport School teacher was reported to police and the Anglican Diocese of Brisbane in 2013.

According to an email sent to the Department of Education, knowledge of the TSS teacher's child sex allegations came to light in May, 2017. Lost Boy of TSS

"In 2014 an external investigation firm was appointed by the diocese to investigate the allegation," an Anglican Diocese of Brisbane spokesman said.

He said the investigators "found the allegation could not be substantiated".

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said due to a more recent complaint of alleged sexual assaults at the school, QPS recommenced their investigations.