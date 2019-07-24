Menu
HIGH HOPES: Lilly-Anne Alaban has taken up sewing and is busy collecting fabric to practise on, with hopes to one day run her own clothing line.
News

Sewing her way to success

Jessica Perkins
by
24th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELEVEN-year-old girl with dreams of one day creating her own clothing line has saved up enough money to buy herself a sewing kit and is teaching herself how to hand-sew.

Lilly-Anne Alaban said she began learning to sew just last weekend and was already in the process of making several clothing items, a bag for her brother and a wallet for the members of her family.

"I quite like the way shirts are positioned and I wanted to know how they did it,” Lilly said.

"They use a sewing machine but I wanted to know how to do it by hand.

"Back when my grandparents were younger, that could've been one of the ways they had to make clothes and instead of getting machines to do it, they would've had to hand-sew.

"I want to try and bring it back because otherwise it's just a sewing machine, but hand sewing gives a bit more of a feel to it.

"You may get tired after a while, but it means you're having fun.”

Her mum, Danielle Emerson, said Lilly was learning from watching YouTube videos.

"It gives her something creative to do ... it's just another thing that she wants to start doing,” Mrs Emerson said.

"She is learning so much from YouTube and enjoying it thoroughly.”

After seeing Mrs Emerson's post on Facebook, a Gladstone woman kindly gifted Lilly her old sewing machine to learn on. "I am quite stoked about that,” Lilly said.

"I'm happy about getting the machine because now I'll actually be able to back-stitch ... I'm not that good at back-stitching.”

Lilly and her mum are asking anyone in the community who may have spare fabric to donate to Lilly's collection.

Lilly hopes to learn how to make a dress in the near future.

"Recently I was watching someone on YouTube who made a whole dress from scratch and I like the concept of how she made it.”

