Severely underweight and covered in parasites, Roxy now wants a home

Chris Lees | 31st Mar 2017 6:21 PM
LOTS OF LOVE; Sueellen Thompson and Madison Thompson show off Roxy to the Observer's Catherine Merritt and Ben Williams.
LOTS OF LOVE; Sueellen Thompson and Madison Thompson show off Roxy to the Observer's Catherine Merritt and Ben Williams.

ROXY, the staffie and American bulldog cross has been through a lot.

The three-year-old dog was rescued by Team RSPCA Gladstone about seven months ago.

Her foster carer Sueellen Thompson said Roxy had severe heart-worm, and was severely underweight.

"They were going to put her to sleep but the RSPCA decided to save her,” she said.

"She's had three months of treatments in that time.”

Roxy had to be treated for a variety of diseases.
Roxy had to be treated for a variety of diseases.

Ms Thompson said Roxy was really timid when she began looking after her.

"You'd move your foot and she'd cringe so I think she's probably been pretty badly mistreated as well,” she said.

Roxy spent yesterday visiting the Gladstone Observer office, much to the delight of our staff.

She was wearing her Adopt-A-Dog vest and the newspaper is happy to support the cause and the RSPCA.

"We have our dogs in foster so we try to find permanent homes for them,” Ms Thompson said.

Ms Thompson does a lot of foster caring with the charity, particularly quarantine caring for puppies, who have just been vaccinated.

"When puppies first come into the pound, they have to be vaccinated and they have to be kept off grass and stuff like that for up to 10 days,” she said.

Ms Thompson admitted it could be hard being a foster carer. "When some of the dogs have gone, I've just gone into the corner and had a big cry,” she said.

"But some people send me photos ... so that's pretty good to see them happy.

"The best reward is seeing kids' faces when you hand over a pup or a dog.”

Roxy has been with the RSPCA for the longest

For people wanting to adopt a dog, phone Team RSPCA on 0439 709 369 or go to www.adoptapet.com.au.

