'Severed head, death threats' for Bikini Island producers

Sherele Moody
| 19th Aug 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 11:56 AM
Charles Dupois.
Charles Dupois. CHRIS McCORMACK

TWO would-be reality show producers claim they are living in fear because the woman they are charged with stalking has 'threatened to kill' them and sent them a 'severed head' and 'bloody knife'.

In 2012, Charles Dupois and Kerry Crinis asked cashed-up miners from Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay to invest in Bikini Island.

The Rockhampton Morning Bulletin reported at the time that Mr Dupois's One World Music Film and TV production company wanted the financial backing for his plan to broadcast the goings on of 100 "beautiful" women and 50 "successful" bachelors on a deserted island.

Fast forward five years and the men are suing Queensland Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and others over criminal charges that they say cost them $1.27 billion in earnings from a range of mooted entertainment projects including Bikini Island.

The Gold Coast pair on Friday urged Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Peter Flanagan to change their bail conditions.

Representing themselves, Mr Dupois - a former X-Factor contestant - and Mr Crinis sought permission to contact witnesses and their partners because they want to deliver civil court action papers to them.

They also asked Justice Flanagan to allow them to tell Queensland's top cop - Commissioner Ian Stewart - when they moved address instead of telling the officer in command at the Coomera Police Station.

Mr Dupois repeatedly claimed an investigating officer was corrupt and in cahoots with his alleged victim who he said was "threatening to murder" him and Mr Crinis.

"We're receiving heads cut off with bloody knives ... death threats," Mr Dupois told the court.

"We don't feel safe. We always look over our shoulders.

"(The police officer) has an improper relationship with her (the alleged victim).

"She is threatening me with murder."

Justice Flanagan said he would allow the men to report to the commissioner's office if they moved, but he said there was no way he would let them to contact anyone protected by the bail application.

He warned them to cease their civil proceedings until after the criminal charges were dealt with.

"It (the civil case) could end up backfiring on both parties," he said.

"Witnesses can feel intimidated by the processes and the process can lead to further charges - you put yourself in jeopardy."

Mr Dupois and Mr Crinis are due to face Southport Magistrates Court on September 8 regarding the stalking charges.

