SEVERE WARNING: 200MM, destructive winds pummel Gladstone: VIDEO

GLADSTONE residents are in for a wet, windy and rough morning as Ex - Tropical Cyclone Debbie passes over the region this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the now downgraded to a tropical low system will bring with her damaging wind gusts of of up 125kmh.

Gladstone Weather 30/03/17

It's expected that the Gladstone region will receive anywhere in between150 mm - 200 mm of rainfall today.

Heavy rainfall will move into the Darling Downs and Southeast Coast districts this morning.

As at 7pm, last night Awoonga Dam was at 88% capacity and approximately 38.5m (1.5m below spillway) and slowly rising.

Gladstone Weather 30/03/17 - Barney Point: Gladstone Weather 30/03/17 - Barney Point

Gladstone Area Waterboard staff are monitoring inflows and will advise the Gladstone Local Disaster Management Group and residents if a spill is expected.

Dam levels are regularly updated on the website.

The tropical low is expected to pass over Fraser Island this afternoon.

A flood watch is now active for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt.

Gladstone Weather 30/03/17

The BOM said "major flooding is likely", as river levels across the state rise.

Locally, the Calliope, Boyne and Baffle catchments are said to be most at risk of flooding.

Some people in regional areas of Gladstone have already been isolated by flooding from creeks and rivers.

Flash flooding is also a risk across the region, while ever the heavy rain continues.

SKY News meteorologist Tristan Meyers told The Observer heavy rain is predicted today and tomorrow, but should ease off at the weekend.

WHAT TO DO IN BAD WEATHER:

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by BoM at 11am.